Application submitted to create new ambulance servicing centre in East Sussex village

A business centre is hoping to build a new unit for servicing ambulances in Hellingly.

Granary Business Centre applied to Wealden District Council to build a new commercial unit for the repair and maintenance of ambulances and other vehicles at the Granary Rural Business Centre at Broad Farm Business Park.

The application, which was submitted via agent Greenhayes Planning, also seeks to reconfigure and change the use of existing units so they can be used by Elite Medical for offices, training, storage and maintenance. Elite Medical is a main provider of medical services in the area.

People can see the application documents at planning.wealden.gov.uk using reference WD/2025/1385/F .

Granary Business Centre wants to build a new commercial unit for the repair and maintenance of ambulances at Broad Farm Business Park, Hellingly. Photo: Google Street View

The planning statement said: “While these will be the initial uses envisaged for the buildings; the applicant would request the planning permission is worded to include future flexibility of both units to allow for the widest range of occupiers should circumstances change in the future. Thus, as well as permitting the proposed uses, it is also requested that a flexible use be imposed on the two buildings allowing for uses within Class B2, Class E(G i-iii) and B8 use.”

The planning statement said the proposals would support the sustainable growth of Elite Medical, who need more space. The company would be able to occupy the whole southern building while the new building would allow modern workshop facilities for ‘the business vacating part of the other unit’. It said: “This will include MOT testing and servicing/repair of vehicles and ambulances, used by Elite Medical. As these uses already exist on the site, the proposals can be seen as the reconfiguration of two existing and associated businesses, which operate in a compatible manner within the existing site.”

The planning statement confirmed that the existing southern building is currently occupied by both Elite Medical and C & C Auto Services, who service and repair ambulances.

The statement added that the new unit would be designed in an ‘appropriate style’ to match that of the existing building and provide an appropriate addition to the established yard, which would remain for parking and turning by the businesses on the site. It said the site is within an established business area so the principle of the new unit could be supported under Policy BS9 of the development plan.

It also said the development ‘will not have any adverse impacts on the open countryside’ and should not cause harm to the area’s rural qualities. It said: “The development will initially serve the existing businesses on site and therefore it is not anticipated that there will be any significant difference in activity or traffic generation.”