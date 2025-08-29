Application to change agricultural land into secure dog walking field near East Sussex village

An application to create a secure dog walking field at Piddinghoe has appeared on the Public Notice Portal.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The notice appeared at publicnoticeportal.uk/notice/planning/68b0ef25227a8275edd9543a on Friday, August 29.

It said the applicant wants to ‘change of use of agricultural land to a secure dog walking field with associated fencing, gates and parking’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The location is land north of Harping Hill and the application was made to South Downs National Park Authority.

The rough location of the proposed secure dog walking field on land north of Harping Hill in Piddinghoe. Photo: Google Maps

People can view the full version and associated documents at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk/online-applications using reference SDNP/25/02923/FUL .

The planning, design and access statement by Evolve Planning said: “There will be one bookable field to be used for dog walking and exercise, with an associated parking area and access via Harping Hill on the site’s southern boundary.”

It said the dog field will be rentable for ‘exclusive use’ with 50-minute booking slots starting on the hour. It is proposed that the field is open daily between 6am and 10pm, including weekends and bank holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “Note that the field will only operate in daylight hours, closing at dusk, so in winter the opening times will be reduced accordingly.”

The statement continued: “The dog field will provide professional dog walkers and private households with an exclusive safe and secure recreational space to let dogs off the lead without fear of poor recall, conflicts with livestock or mixing with other dogs. It will also provide a useful facility for those with mobility issues or young children, or for those who need to exercise their dogs safely without covering large distances. The space also provides a safe space for any anxious dogs, service dogs or dogs with behavioural issues.”

There would be a maximum of six dogs allowed in the field at any one time per single booking.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.