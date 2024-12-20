An application is seeking to covert The Old Bakery in Newhaven into flats.

Rabble Place has applied to Lewes District Council to change the use of the Butchers Lane site from Commercial, Business and Service (Class E) to Dwellinghouses (Class C3).

People can see the application at planningpa.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/online-applications using reference LW/24/0765.

The planing statement said: “The site is located behind Newhaven High Street within an area of three-storey flats called Riverside Court. There is access to the building from three existing points, a primary door to the north, a rear accessed off the gate rear alley and a flight of external stairs that lead to the first floor.”

The Old Bakery in Butchers Lane, Newhaven, is within an area of three-storey flats called Riverside Court (picture by Google Street View)

The statement continued: “We propose two ground floor one-bedroom residential units and one first floor two-bedroom unit. These flats will be modest and practical homes in the middle of the town – meeting the local need for smaller houses in central locations.”

It said: “The proposed change of use is not proposing any alteration to the existing parking on site. Minimal associated transport and highways impacts relating to the change of use are therefore anticipated.”

The planning statement said the site is a good location for housing and has access to Newhaven Station, buses and amenities. It said the permitted development application is appropriate for Class MA prior approval of the change of use and said the the site is not in a conservation area.