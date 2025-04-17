Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hassocks based aquarium business has appeared on BBC’s Countryfile after winning a government tender to a develop a purpose-built wetland habitat for water voles.

Ben Francis-Woodward, the owner of Universal Aquaculture, was on the ‘Stroudwater Canal’ episode on Sunday, April 13, to talk about the project in Gloucestershire.

People can see it at www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer.

Ben 40, told the Middy: “It’s a big old project for a small business in Hassocks to be awarded.”

Ben Francis-Woodward, the owner of Universal Aquaculture

He said: “We worked seven days a week for 12 hours a day to get it done and we shifted over 2,000 tonnes of soil ready for Countyfile to turn up so they had something to film. We were on a tight deadline and the team were absolutely professional.”

Ben said his team successfully carried out the work at Fromebridge. He said: “They’re opening up a canal system to connect Stroud to Gloucester and there were water voles in the stretch of canal, so we were awarded the contract to build a habitat that the water voles were translocated to.”

He said: “It’s the most beautiful contract to be awarded. To be able to furnish a blank field with water to enable millions of invertebrates and animals to have a home is the thing dreams are made of in our trade.”

The Countryfile episode looks into the major restoration project at Stroudwater Canal, which aims to bring the historic waterway ‘back to life’.

The wetlands habitat at Fromebridge

Ben said his team was awarded the government tender by the Cotswold Canals Trust. They were given six weeks to complete it but manged to finish in just three, under strict conditions.

He said: “We had a full time archaeologist with us watching every single bit we dug and we had three full time ecologists there every day checking that we we’re doing everything by the book. It’s a very sensitive area in terms of habitat. We were properly under the microscope.”

But Ben said he was overjoyed because government tenders are usually awarded to large multi-million pound businesses. He said: “For us, as a small business, to be awarded a government tender is almost unheard of. It’s very rare. For it to be awarded to us with a team of four was really special.”

He said the public government tender was available to everyone to bid on so competition was tough.

The Countryfile crew filming the Stroudwater Canal episode

Universal Aquaculture offers aquatic systems for pet retail, universities, public aquariums and cancer research zebrafish hatcheries. Ben, who also owns okpet.co.uk, founded his first business when he was 16. He started his career working in a Hove pet shop called Paraquatics after leaving Downlands School with no GCSEs. He also cleaned fish tanks around Sussex, starting in a barbers in Hassocks High Street.

Despite not having GCSEs, the fact that Ben had a business meant he could go to Sparsholt College, Winchester, to learn about ornamental fish management and marine and freshwater biology. He went on to get a degree in aquaculture at Aberystwyth University.

Ben has supplied products to Maidenhead Aquatics, The Sea Life Centre and American Express. His celebrity clients has included the Roman Abramovich estate and the Sultan of Oman’s estate, as well as Elton John and Tom Cruise. Since 2022, Universal Aquaculture’s other notable contracts have included building a flood relief system for National Trust’s Ightham Mote in Kent and building the swimming pond for the South Lodge hotel.

“A lot of our work is for ultra high net worth individuals,” said Ben. “We’re installing one of the most luxurious aquariums in the country in the Wentworth Estate in a £30million mansion.”

He said: “One of the key advantages of awarding contracts to medium-sized companies like ours is our agility. With fewer layers of bureaucracy and minimal red tape, we’re able to operate more competitively, delivering results faster and more efficiently than many larger organisations.

“Appearing on Countryfile was a lifelong ambition of mine, having grown up in Mid Sussex. Coupled with our recent work creating one of the largest and most exclusive swimming ponds in the UK for South Lodge, this milestone reflects how far we’ve come.

“Most recently, I turned down a £5 million investment offer from a private equity firm. While generous, I believe I can add more long-term value by continuing to grow the business independently over the next decade.”