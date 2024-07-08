Arabic Perfumes take centre stage at The Beacon Shopping Centre in Eastbourne
The unit – outside Clinton Cards - specialises in creating exquisite fragrances that capture the essence of the Middle East.
“Mi Oud draws inspiration from centuries-old techniques and ingredients,” a spokesperson explained. “Our perfumers are masters in their craft, blending traditional knowledge with modern innovation to create scents that resonate with both classic and contemporary tastes.”
Centre General Manager Mark Powell said Mi Oud would be a welcome addition to the retail offer.
“We have a great selection of retailers for our shoppers to visit, including national brands and local independent outlets.
“I am delighted to welcome Mi Oud to The Beacon and I have no doubt they will prove a great attraction to the centre,” Mark said.
Mi Oud House of Arabic Perfumes invites customers to embark on a sensory journey through the enchanting world of Oud and experience the legacy, the luxury, and the allure of its perfumes.
