Are you into arts and crafts? Discover The Craft Room in Horsham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Founded in November 2024 by Zara, The Craft Room is a brand-new, woman-owned business bringing creativity and community to the heart of Horsham. Offering weekly classes for adults, The Craft Room is the perfect place to explore your artistic side, whether you’re a beginner or an experienced crafter.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Craft Room’s workshops feature a wide variety of crafts, from clay and embroidery to painting and seasonal DIY projects. Each session is designed to help participants unwind, try out new crafts, and connect with like-minded individuals in a fun and welcoming atmosphere. There's also monthly meet & make sessions with pizza and prizes!

"I created The Craft Room as I have enjoyed crafting my whole life and when I moved to Horsham, (7 years ago now!), I never really found any crafty things to do locally, especially for adults. I wanted to create affordable workshops where people can relax and enjoy a cuppa. Offering afternoon tea style complimentry drinks and snacks as this is what I personally enjoy and I think it gives it an added touch, especially in the colder months! I also don't know many people in the local area and look at it as a great way to meet new people and make long-term friendships" Zara - founder

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a newly established business, The Craft Room is quickly becoming Horsham’s go-to destination for adults seeking creative inspiration and a sense of community.

Clay creations workshop

Craft sessions take place at The Pavilions in the Park on Hurst Road in Horsham. It boasts a large car park at just £1.20 per hour, with free parking after 8 pm, and is just a stone’s throw from Horsham train station and local bus routes.

Ready to join the fun? Visit thecraftroom.co.uk to find your next crafting adventure and support this exciting new local business.

Create, Connect, Craft.