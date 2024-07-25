Arke Agency soars to record heights: finalist at National and European Award Nominations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The agency has been shortlisted for 10 categories at three prestigious industry awards.

Brighton-based marketing agency Arke is celebrating a historic achievement this week, having been named finalists in multiple prestigious industry awards. The independent agency has secured finalist positions in one category at the UK Social Media Awards, two categories at the European Paid Media Awards and four categories at the UK Agency Awards, including multiple entries in one category. Notably, Arke is honoured to be a finalist in the Independent Agency of the Year category, marking their first foray into this esteemed classification.

Founded seven years ago, Arke has consistently grown stronger, expanding its client base, industries it works within and its team. Following a change in strategy in 2023, Arke achieved an exceptional milestone for the agency, in the first quarter of 2024, recording its strongest performance to date and has matched its entire year-on-year sales for 2023 within just the first half of 2024. This comes from Arke securing new contracts with high-profile clients such as London Gatwick and The British Film Institute (BFI). Building upon these achievements, just last month Arke announced the appointment of Managing Director Alex Watson, previously Arke’s Chief Revenue Officer, and its brand repositioning when unveiling its new website, continuing to showcase its status as the UK’s most effective marketing agency.

Arke has been shortlisted at the UK Social Media Awards 2024 for the category of ‘Best Use of Paid Social Media’ for their campaign with luxury student accommodation provider Joint Living.

Arke Agency Team

Additionally, the agency is a finalist at the European Paid Media Awards with two campaigns in the ‘Paid Media Agency Led Campaign of the Year’ category for their work Brighton Festival and Asset Bank, and in the ‘Local Campaign of the Year’ category for their campaigns with Brighton Festival and The Health Counts Survey 2024.

Competing alongside some of the industry's biggest names, Arke has also recently been shortlisted at the UK Agency Awards for ‘Best Marketing Campaign’ for their campaign with Joint Living, the ‘Campaign Effectiveness’ category including their work The Health Counts Survey 2024 and Joint Living, and ‘Best Integrated Campaign’ for their campaign with British Film Institute. Finally, Arke Agency is proud to be a finalist for ‘Independent Agency of the Year’.

Company Founder and CEO Steph Noble said: “This record-breaking number of award nominations is a testament to the close partnerships we build with our clients, allowing us to innovate, problem solve together and achieve record-breaking results. I’m so proud of our team for relentlessly striving to deliver campaigns that push the boundaries of phenomenal expectations and for our clients for their truly collaborative relationships and trusting us to lead them to success.

We have been on an upward trajectory and are currently in our most successful year to date! Arke's new direction is proving effective, the pace at which our team has embraced these changes is remarkable, and we are seeing our clients thrive because of this.”