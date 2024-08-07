Art on pizza boxes raises hundreds of pounds for Worthing pub's community defibrillator

​Quirky art on pizza boxes by known names and up-and-coming artists in Worthing has raised hundreds of pounds for a community defibrillator.

The Brooksteed in South Farm Road organised the art auction to raise money towards replacing the potentially life-saving equipment outside the micropub.

Local artists including Natalie Reilly from Thirteen Scorpios and painter Gary Goodman were among those donated artwork for the A Slice of Art project.

Maurizo Eusibi from +39 Pizza on the Road, which serves food at the micropub on Thursdays, donated 30 pizza boxes and artists were invited to interpret them in any way they chose.

Maurizo Eusibi from +39 Pizza on the Road and Sarah Williams from The Brooksteed with the pizza boxes used for the A Slice of Art project

Sarah Williams from The Brooksteed said: "The artists used the pizza boxes in different ways. There were many different styles, including graffiti art and a big monster mouth with a pizza tongue, so quite a diverse collection.

"A lot of the artists are already successful, so it was nice of them to give us their time. There were also some up and coming artists.

"There was a lot of competition to buy them and a lot of offers at the auction. We were really quite touched."

Almost £600 was raised in an auction run in the micropub by manager David Villiers. He had displayed all the lots in the micropub in the run up to the auction, inviting people to view the A Slice of Art exhibition during a street celebration of music and art that rounded off Worthing Festival.

One of the artworks showing life under Worthing Pier

David said: “I got the idea from an exhibition I saw around Norwich a few years ago. I knew the idea would come in handy one day, I just wasn’t sure when! Having Maurizio serving pizzas at the pub every Thursday gave me the idea that we could work together on a community project

"There were 20 artists taking part, creating an amazingly diverse range of works from collage and lino printing, to watercolour and 3D sculpture. All artists are local, with many usually selling their work for large sums of money.

"With the exhibition and auction creating such great interest and with even more artists volunteering their services after the auction, watch this space for it to happen again.”

The micropub is supporting the nearby Broadwater Support Group & Community Hub and any funds left over will be donated there.