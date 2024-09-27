Arundel-based Classic Toy Collectibles moves to new and larger collectors' shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arundel-based Classic Toy Collectibles (CTC) has moved from the shop ‘Twice as Nice’ to a new collectors’ outlet, just across the road, called ‘The Cabinet Rooms’. It is located at the bottom of the market town’s high street.

CTC is run by Chris Stonor, who has been involved in the vintage toy collectors’ market for over 40 years. His two large cabinet units are found at the entrance of this new three-floor collectors’ shop.

Chris commented, “I have only been based in Arundel for four months, but already interest is growing. My prices are realistic and based around online prices, but without the P&P costs. Arundel is a hub for vintage toy collectors. No other town in the South of England has as many specialist dealers on show.”

His items for sale cover the golden era of toy manufacturing from the 1950s to 1990s. These include Dinky, Corgi, Matchbox and Spot-on diecast to general TV/Film related toys and memorabilia, Scalextric and tinplate/novelty, to trains, old board games, jigsaws and more. Chris also has examples of later boxed Vanguard and Oxford Diecast models for sale.

Classic Toy Collectibles

Present items include a wide range of mint & boxed James Bond, Batman and Matchbox 1-75 models; Clean and good quality Dinky, Corgi and Spot-on diecast. Boxed Triang trains from the 1960s/70s, as well as other TV/Film related merchandise including Wallace & Gromit and boxed Corgi Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Yellow Submarine.

Tom Carman, a well-known business figurehead in Arundel, is behind this new shop enterprise. His decision to expand from ‘Twice as Nice’ has been well received. He recently organised the highly successful Arundel Vintage Fayre (September 15th) which attracted many thousands of people to the town.