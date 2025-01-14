Ashington based Baker and Baker appoints Matthew Acheson as group CEO

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ashington-based bakery products manufacturer Baker & Baker has appointed Matthew Acheson as its Group CEO, succeeding John Lindsay in the role.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Acheson, who has served as CFO of Baker & Baker and the previous CSM Bakery Solutions business since 2017, was officially appointed as the new CEO of Baker & Baker from 1st January.

John Lindsay, who has served as CEO of Baker & Baker and the previous CSM business since 2016, has stepped down and moved into a strategic advisory role until 1st May 2025, when he will formally retire, thereafter he will take up a Non-Executive Director position with the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appointment of Matthew Acheson as CEO reflects his dedication and success in driving the performance of the business over the previous seven years as CFO.

Matthew Acheson

His deep financial experience and understanding of the business acquired during the last 15 years, in conjunction with Baker & Baker’s experienced leadership team, will deliver a seamless transition as the Group seeks to deliver further growth in 2025 and beyond.

John Lindsay has held numerous management roles within the business since joining in 1987, and, following senior UK and European positions, he was appointed VP of Modern Trade Europe of CSM Bakery Solutions in 2014 before assuming the CEO position. In particular, he has been pivotal in the establishment and development of the bakery products business since its early beginnings in the mid-nineties. Whilst John now moves into a strategic advisory role, the entire business would like to congratulate him on a phenomenal career.

Paul Jones has also succeeded Matthew Acheson as Baker & Baker’s Group CFO. Paul has served as UK Finance Director since 2021, and his promotion to the CFO role reflects his hard work in driving financial growth in the UK business over the previous three years. Paul has also joined Baker & Baker’s senior leadership team, which comprises six individuals in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marianne Kirkegaard, Executive Chairman of the Board of Baker & Baker, commented: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to congratulate Matthew on his appointment as CEO and express our confidence, trust and support in him to lead the company in its new endeavours.

“Since the creation of the standalone bakery products business Baker & Baker in 2021, John and Matthew have worked tirelessly and effectively to drive growth, enter new markets and navigate a series of geopolitical and industry challenges. Supported by a strong leadership team, we are excited about the next chapter for Baker & Baker.

“I would also like to pay tribute to John for his many years of impeccable service - and in particular his fantastic leadership of the business since 2016, including the transition, establishment and success of Baker & Baker as a new business entity.”

Matthew Acheson, CEO of Baker & Baker, added: “I am extremely pleased to be entrusted with leading Baker & Baker, as we look to expand our presence and distribution in markets throughout Europe and further afield. 2024 has been another robust year for the Group, and we are excited about the opportunities to grow our business in collaboration with our key customers and partners.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baker & Baker Group employs 2,500 people in total, with 1400 people working in the UK across four sites. 165 people are employed at Baker & Baker’s manufacturing site at Wiston Business Park in Ashington.