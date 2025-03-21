Aspiring Sussex solicitors encouraged to apply for Bennett Griffin's training contracts

Bennett Griffin, a leading solicitor’s firm in West Sussex, has opened applications for its prestigious Training Contracts programme to commence in September 2025, which offers an extensive, hands-on learning experience across various sectors of law.

Commitment to Developing Legal Talents

Bennett Griffin is strongly committed to nurturing new talent, with many of its current solicitors, including the Managing Partner Kate Hallin, starting their legal careers at Bennett Griffin.

Kate thinks the long-running program for trainees is a fantastic opportunity to learn more about the profession first-hand:

"When I was training (which was a long time ago!), I had excellent supervisors who spent time with me to ensure I received the best training possible and allowing me the ability to do my job well and become an expert in my field of law. This is really important and something that we will provide at Bennett Griffin.”

The firm is looking for applications from all students, whether they have taken a law degree or a non-law degree and whether they have completed the LPC or the SQE exams.

Application Process and Timeline

Prospective candidates are encouraged to apply by sending their CV and a cover letter by 28 March 2025.

The best email address is [email protected].

Successful applicants selected for interviews will be notified by 30 April, with interviews typically taking place in May.

Bennett Griffin will make decisions on who has secured a training contract by 27 June.

A Call to Aspiring Solicitors

“This is a unique opportunity for aspiring solicitors to join a forward-thinking and supportive legal team,” says Kate Hallin.

“We are excited to welcome those who are eager to make a difference in the legal landscape of West Sussex and beyond.”

Bennett Griffin has offices in Worthing and Chichester and offers a hybrid working approach.

Applications are now open for this exceptional opportunity.

Bennett Griffin is looking forward to shaping the next generation of legal professionals.