Auction Advice: How to assess items for value and auction lots for estimates

Watching the Antiques Roadshow recently, I was reminded of the most important question a professional should ask when valuing something: why are you having it valued? This is because valuations will differ depending on the answer.

This might sound a little odd, but it’s logical, if you think about it. Let’s consider a diamond ring, for instance. If you want it valued for insurance purposes, you are going to need enough cover to replace it at retail cost. If you want it valued for sale at auction or to a dealer, the valuer will consider what a dealer might pay for it, so that they can add enough profit on to it to make it worthwhile buying for resale. In general, the insurance valuation in this case would be around four times the resale value at auction or to a dealer. That accounts for production costs, retail costs and the retail profit of the replacement ring.

Probate is another scenario. In that instance, a valuer is likely to provide a value on the low side, which is still realistic. So, it is possible to have four different values for the same item, all of which are valid.

This is why, for the most part, when you watch the Roadshow these days, the experts will specify how they are valuing what you present them with. “You could expect to get X at auction”, or “You should insure this for Y”, they will say. Anyone who simply says “It is worth X” is not really being much help unless they qualify the statement by explaining the circumstances of the valuation.

Another commonplace query when people consign items for auction concerns the reserve. This is the price below which the item will not be sold, to protect the seller from losing out. It is different from the estimate, which is made public and is the price range within which the item is expected to sell. Quite often the reserve will be fixed at the low estimate. Under English law it can’t be higher than the low estimate as that would be misleading potential buyers into thinking they could acquire it at the low estimate.

Pricing a piece for auction can be a tricky business in the same way that pricing a house for sale is. Make the estimate too high and you put off buyers; make it too low and you may annoy the consignor, while giving potential bidders an unrealistic impression of what it is worth – and that can be damaging for an auctioneer’s reputation.

Those who price their homes correctly for sale can attract a high number of viewings resulting in competition that puts the prices up as part of a bidding war. The same is true for chattels auctions, where the ideal price guide is one that remains within the realistic range of an item’s value but is low enough to entice bidders.