Auction bidding war over St Leonards block of flats

A fully occupied block of flats in St Leonards was sold at auction this week after a bidding war.

Substantial 15 Carisbrooke Road was among 195 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Auctioneers – the firm’s largest auction by lot numbers in 13 years.

Offered jointly with Meridian Surveyors, it was sold for £458,000 at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 18 September.

The mid-terrace property is arranged as five self-contained flats over five floors and is currently let at £39,900 per annum.

SOLD: 15 Carisbrooke Road, St Leonards

It is located in an established residential area a short distance from St Leonards Warrior Square mainline railway station, the seafront and various shops and amenities.

Senior Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “We considered this property ideal for continued investment and a great addition to any residential portfolio – and our bidders agreed, with 49 bids driving up the sale price to £78,000 above the guide price.”

The five flats are all let on Assured Shorthold Tenancy Agreements at between £600 and £700 per calendar month.

A mixed-use freehold block at 29 Sedlescombe Road North in St Leonards, offered jointly with Meridian Surveyors, went under the gavel at £370,000 after strong bidding.

The accommodation comprises a ground floor commercial unit, currently let to a funeral director, as well as a three-bedroom maisonette occupying the upper parts and a two-bedroom flat, with the entrance in Strood Road.

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “Currently let at £11,824 per annum with the residential parts vacant, we considered that this property represented an excellent opportunity for continued investment.

“This proved to be correct with 62 bids coming in which drove up the eventual sale price to £80,000 above the lower freehold guide.”

Also in St Leonards, a mixed commercial and residential property with planning consent to extend and add residential units, which was offered jointly with Dyer + Hobbis with a freehold guide price of £300,000-plus, was sold prior to the auction.

The 21 Sedlescombe Road North property, currently let on a 10-year commercial lease to Betfred at £16,000 per annum, is arranged as a ground floor commercial unit and a two bedroom self-contained maisonette.

A commercial unit in the iconic Marine Court building in St Leonards which was listed with a leasehold guide price of £165,000-plus as an investment property, was sold prior to the auction.

Unit 14-16, the only one in the building to have a basement, is currently occupied by a Pilates studio on an agreement until 2032 at an annual rent of £22,500, plus £7,500 service charge.

