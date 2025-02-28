Auction date for Littlehampton flats with potential

A substantial property arranged as two flats now in need of refurbishment in Littlehampton is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel in March.

Bay fronted 24 East Street is among 145 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Molica Franklin, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £240,000 to £250,000 with vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 20 March.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This substantial semi-detached bay-fronted property is arranged over two floors as two self-contained flats.

“They have a gas heating system via radiators, are fully double glazed throughout and are in need of refurbishment.

“They provide an ideal opportunity for refurbishment as an investment vehicle as two units or could be re-configured to a single dwelling, subject to all the necessary consents being obtainable.”

The property is situated in the central and convenient location in the heart of the town centre, close to all local shopping facilities and amenities.

The seafront and mainline station are easily accessible with excellent road links to Worthing, Chichester and all surrounding areas via the nearby A27 and A259.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/256/125/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the second of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 18 March and concludes on Thursday 20 March.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.