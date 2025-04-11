Auction date for village pub near Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pub in a South Downs National Park village setting near Chichester is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel in May.

The Barley Mow in Walderton is among 168 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Fleurets, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £450,000-plus at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 1 May.

The pub is close to Goodwood and equidistant to Emsworth and Chichester with easy access to the A3(M) and the A27, whilst still being within driving distance of south coast beaches.

AUCTION DATE: Barley Mow, Walderton

A number of popular visitor attractions are in the area including Stanstead Park, Racton Monument and the Weald & Downland Living Museum.

Auction Appraiser Joe Rocks said: “This detached building sits within the Walderton Conservation Area and is in good condition because, although currently shut, it was trading late last year and is the only pub in this affluent village.

“It would be well suited to continued use as a public house or may have potential for alternative uses such as guest accommodation or development, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

Inside the pub there is an extensive bar and dining area with seating for 90 covers as well as an additional function room with a skittle alley, plus a kitchen with a comprehensive range of catering equipment and a cellar.

On the first floor there is living accommodation with two/three bedrooms. Outside there is a lawned outside seating area as well as a covered area, a gravel car park which can hold approximately 35 cars and additional outside storage buildings.

A one-bedroom flat at 13B South Bank, Chichester is listed with a leasehold guide price of £95,000 to £105,000 with vacant possession.

The property, which comes with its own dedicated area of garden within the communal gardens, was previously let at £10,740 per annum.

It is located just off the main A27 and A286 Stockbridge Road and only a short distance to the train station and town centre, with St Richard's Hospital and the University less than two miles away.

Joe added: “The location provides excellent access to the road and rail networks, making it an excellent base for commuters.”

Tenure is the remainder of a 99-year lease from March 1997 at a current ground rental of £25 per annum, increasing throughout the term.

The firm will be in attendance at the National Landlord Investment Show, the UK’s Number One landlord & property investment exhibition at the Ashford International Hotel, Kent, on 30 April

Bidding for the current auction, the second of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 29 April and concludes on Thursday 1 May.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.