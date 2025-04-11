Auction stations across Eastbourne with houses and former youth hostel set to go under gavel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A substantial property and land with potential in Eastbourne is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel in May.

Detached 8 Brand Road is among 168 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Emslie & Tarrant, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £450,000 to £475,000 with vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 1 May.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial detached property with land extending to a third of an acre

AUCTION: Former youth hostel in Eastbourne

“We consider the property to have development potential, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.

“This bay fronted period house retains many original features and is at present arranged over three floors as two self-contained flats.

“Some of the rooms have undergone building work but in general this is in need of refurbishment and repair throughout.”

The building occupies a prominent corner location at the junction of Brassey Avenue and Brand Road in an established residential location close to Hampden Park, with the station located nearby offering direct services to Brighton and London.

AUCTION: 8 Brand Road, Eastbourne

There are comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities nearby with the town centre and seafront within easy reach. There are excellent road links to Brighton, Hastings and all surrounding areas via the nearby A27.

A vacant semi-detached house with potential in Eastbourne is listed with a freehold guide price of £240,000 to £250,000.

Three-bedroom 73 Moy Avenue is located close to local amenities, including the town centre with its shopping facilities.

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “This freehold semi-detached property features gardens to the front and rear, a driveway providing off-road parking and side access to the property. Internally, the property offers a good amount of storage opportunities.

“There is potential for enhancement and improvement, making it suitable for a range of buyers looking to add value to the property.”

There are road links close by to Brighton, Hastings, and surrounding areas via the nearby A27 and A259.

A former youth hostel in Eastbourne is listed jointly with Sussex Commercial under instructions from Eastbourne Borough Council.

YHA Eastbourne, on a triangular site extending to 0.30 hectares (0.74 acres) in East Dean Road, has a freehold guide price of £230,000 to £250,000 and vacant possession.

Richard added: “This contemporary design purpose-built hostel provides light and spacious accommodation in this elevated location overlooking Eastbourne and the coast.

“It was formerly occupied by the YHA and would suit a variety of uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable. It has en-suite facilities with self-catering kitchens, offices and living space.”

The property is situated within easy access of comprehensive shopping facilities and amenities of the town centre, including mainline station and seafront, with far reaching views over the town, coast and surrounding areas.

There are excellent road links to Lewes, Brighton and all surrounding areas via the nearby A259 and A27.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The firm will be in attendance at the National Landlord Investment Show, the UK’s Number One landlord & property investment exhibition at the Ashford International Hotel, Kent, on 30 April

Bidding for the current auction, the second of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 29 April and concludes on Thursday 1 May.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.