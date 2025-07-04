Auction stations across Hastings and St Leonards

A commercial unit with planning permission for residential conversion in Hastings is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel later this month.

Terraced 9 Wellington Square is among 168 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £425,000 to £450,000 and vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 24 July.

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “This attractive mid-terrace period property located in the popular Wellington Square in Hastings town centre offers easy access to the seafront, the mainline railway station and various local and national retailers, pubs, restaurants and further amenities.

“The property is currently being used as office accommodation and it offers the potential for re-instatement as a four-bedroom residential dwelling, for which planning permission has been granted, subject to conditions.”

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/259/43/

Also in Hastings, a town centre commercial unit at 47-49 Robertson Street & 11-13 Cambridge Road is being offered as an investment opportunity.

Currently let at £42,000 per annum, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £425,000-plus.

The property is currently arranged as a bar with the upper parts as offices.

Senior Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This substantial commercial building located in the heart of Hastings town centre is surrounded by various local and national retailers.

“It is just a short distance from the Hastings mainline railway station, the seafront and various other amenities.

“It would represent an exceptional yield for the purchaser if it sold at the guide price and I am expecting strong interest from investors seeking to add to commercial property portfolios.”

Currently, 47-49 Robertson Street is let on a 15-year commercial lease from February 2025 at £36,000 per annum, rising to £40,000 per annum in the second year, while 11-13 Cambridge Road is let on the terms of a Licence to Occupy expiring October 2025 at a current rental of £6,000 per annum.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/259/19/

Also being offered as an investment chance is mixed use freehold block 29 Sedlescombe Road North in St. Leonards-on-Sea which is listed with a freehold guide price of £290,000 to £300,000.

The accommodation comprises a ground floor commercial unit, currently let to a funeral directors, as well as a three-bedroom maisonette occupying the upper parts and a two-bedroom flat, with the entrance located upon Strood Road.

Jade said: “Currently let at £11,824 per annum with the residential parts vacant, this represents an excellent opportunity and we consider it ideal for continued investment.

“The options vary from owner-occupation to letting, or re-development, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable. The retail unit is let on a remaining lease term of five years.”

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/259/86/

A triple fronted commercial unit in the iconic Marine Court building in St Leonards is listed with a freehold guide price of £180,000 to £200,000 as an investment.

The unit, the only one in the building to have a basement, is currently occupied by a Pilates studio on an agreement until 2032 at an annual rent of £22,500, plus £7,500 service charge.

Jade said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a seafront unit such as they do not come up very often. We consider it perfect for onward investment.”

Marine Court is a prominent landmark building a short distance from the town centre and within easy reach of Warrior Square mainline railway station offering easy access to a wide variety of local shops amenities.

A substantial residential property with outside space at 83 Queens Road, Hastings is listed with a freehold guide price of £130,000 with vacant possession.

Jade said: “This opportunity to acquire a three storey premises arranged over four floors situated on the busy thoroughfare of Queens Road close to Hastings town centre and mainline railway station is sure to be popular.

“Although there is currently no electricity and it is requiring modernisation and refurbishment, the property is considered ideal for investment once let or for owner occupation.”

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/259/151/

A former pawn brokers premises set over three storeys at End of 23 George Street, Hastings Old Town, is listed with a freehold guide price of £100,000 to £110,000 with vacant possession.

Jade said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a prominent period property located in the heart of Hastings Old Town. Still maintaining many of its original features, the property is in need of some restoration and improvement work.”

Number 23 is among the many quirky shops, restaurants and pubs that the Old Town has to offer and is a short distance from the seafront and Hastings town centre with its wider selection of national retailers, mainline railway station and further amenities.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/259/31/

One-bedroom Flat 4 in Royal Albion Mansions on Albion Lane, Hastings, has a leasehold guide price of £80,000-plus.

The second floor flat is located directly on the seafront of Hastings Old Town. The property is conveniently positioned within close proximity to the Old Town centre and mainline railway station.

Jade said: “The property offers potential and, once enhanced, may be suitable for either owner-occupation or investment purposes.”

Tenure is the remainder of a 99-year lease (62 years remaining) from March 1988.

Commercial unit 4 Marine Court in St Leonards is offered with a leasehold guide price of £70,000-plus as an investment. It is let at £6,600 per annum with the current tenant holding over. Tenure is the remainder of a 999-year lease from June 2006.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the fifth of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 22 July and concludes on Thursday 24 July.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.