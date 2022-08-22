August bank holiday weekend: Activities at Eastbourne pop-up park

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pop-up park in Victoria Place opened in July its final day will be August 30, lining up nicely with the end of the bank holiday weekend.

It involves the road being pedestrianised with plenty of picnic benches and deckchairs out for people to enjoy everything local businesses have to offer.

CEO of Your Eastbourne BID Stephen Holt said: “So far, we’ve welcomed thousands to the pop-up park, to enjoy the summer atmosphere and some great food and local music.

Eastbourne pop-up park (photo from EBC)

“This weekend, we are focusing on the family vibe – with free activities to keep you amused during the bank holiday."

Saturday (August 27):

To The Rise Bakery will be hosting a ‘Bake Off’ style competition at 2pm. Bring your best pasties, cakes and tray bakes and see if you win.

Sunday (August 28):

Dog show outside the Belgian Cafe at 2pm. Just turn up with your four-legged friend – it’s free entry and a prize for best in show.

Victoria Place’s Got Talent at 4pm outside Qualisea. Just turn up and take part.

Rockslaw will take to the stage at 6pm for an evening of ‘pop rock tunes’

Mr Holt said: “Thank you to everyone who has already come down and supported the local traders and the event. Our traders have worked so hard to run this six week road closure and