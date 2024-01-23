Aurem Care Invests £1million in Hailsham care home refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The refurbishment will include 32 beautifully designed en-suite rooms, each equipped with a full wet room. The state-of-the-art support and care systems will incorporate digital care planning to ensure the highest level of care for residents. A full kitchen refurbishment will provide delicious and nutritious dining options for residents.

In addition to the physical improvements, Aurem Care is creating more than 20 new positions to support residents, further enhancing its quality of care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Hailsham House is not just a care home; it’s a home for life,” said home manager Rui Santos. “We are committed to supporting the whole later life journey, from residential care, through dementia care and support, and into nursing and palliative care options. This investment allows us to offer care and support for people with complex needs dementia.”

Beech House

Hailsham House welcomes enquiries from private clients as well as NHS and local authority funded residents.

To showcase its new facilities and improvements, Hailsham House is holding an Open Day on Friday, 22nd March 2024, from 2pm to 4.30pm. All are welcome to attend.