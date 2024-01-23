Aurem Care Invests £1million in Hailsham care home refurbishment
and live on Freeview channel 276
The refurbishment will include 32 beautifully designed en-suite rooms, each equipped with a full wet room. The state-of-the-art support and care systems will incorporate digital care planning to ensure the highest level of care for residents. A full kitchen refurbishment will provide delicious and nutritious dining options for residents.
In addition to the physical improvements, Aurem Care is creating more than 20 new positions to support residents, further enhancing its quality of care.
“Hailsham House is not just a care home; it’s a home for life,” said home manager Rui Santos. “We are committed to supporting the whole later life journey, from residential care, through dementia care and support, and into nursing and palliative care options. This investment allows us to offer care and support for people with complex needs dementia.”
Hailsham House welcomes enquiries from private clients as well as NHS and local authority funded residents.
To showcase its new facilities and improvements, Hailsham House is holding an Open Day on Friday, 22nd March 2024, from 2pm to 4.30pm. All are welcome to attend.
Hailsham House offers an extensive person centred ‘Wellbeing’ programme of activity, entertainment and events supporting residents to get the most out of every day. Quizzes, discussions, music, exercise, gardening, garden parties and excursions all form part of the extensive activities programme. Visits from family, friends and the many members of our wider community are always welcome.Offering many different and welcoming spaces, including Daphne’s café, relaxing lounges, a hair and beauty salon and extensive award winning gardens in a rural setting, Halisham House offers the perfect blend of independent and supported living with 24-hour support in a place their residents are proud to call home.