Award winning Crawley business aims to change the perception of estate agents

Matt Cousins has been in the property business for almost 30 years, but wants his estate agent to be known for more than just awards.

Inspire Estate Agents has won a prestigious award recognising its excellence in customer service, which is taking a unique approach to customer service in the property sector.

The Crawley based company won the Best in Postcode Award, which was achieved by customer reviews submitted to an industry platform.

They will now be shortlisted to win a county, regional or national trophy at an awards later in October.

The team at Inspire Estate Agents.

Matt Cousins, Managing Director at Inspire Estate Agents, is aiming to change the traditional perception of estate agents, taking a local and customer-centred approach

He said: “This means a lot to me and the team as we take great pride in our customer service.

“Ensuring that our customers have a great experience is core to our business. Clients have a choice of who they choose so the fact they’re recognising our service is something we’ll celebrate.

“However, we know it’s not just about winning awards and we are always aiming to improve.

“We try not to think like an estate agent and how they would behave. We think about the customer and what they need first and foremost.

“We treat each person individually and tailor our service to their needs and the support they require. As someone born and bred in Crawley, and with a team who care about the community, we think we offer something unique to other estate agents in the area. This award is validation of that.”

One of the ways Inspire has been doing this is through its local fundraising projects, which aims to engage local people, as well as staff and customers, to feel part of one community.

Laura Williams-Wynn, added: “Two of our values here at Inspire are trust and community. They underpin our customer service and how we treat every customer who walks through the door, as well as people in the area.

“We have an understanding of the local property market which is unrivalled, but our philosophy is to listen and understand customers’ needs, while bringing them into the Inspire community. We want to create long-term relationships and believe in bringing people together.