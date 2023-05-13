Badiani, the award-winning Italian gelato producer, is bringing its irresistible desserts to East Sussex.

Set to open its doors on Friday, June 9 with a new shop on Duke Street in Brighton's iconic Lanes, beach-goers and locals can enjoy 16 creamy classics alongside innovative creations like Badiani’s famous Gelato Burgers, Pinguinos, Gelato Cookies, waffles, crepes and more - all made using only the finest ingredients.

To celebrate the exciting opening, Badiani will be offering free scoops of its signature Buontalenti on June 9. Simply sign up via www.badiani1932.com/ciao-brighton for more information.

CEO Massimo Franchi said: “We’re excited to bring a taste of Italy to Brighton this summer!

Badiani, the award-winning Italian gelato producer, is bringing its irresistible desserts to East Sussex. Picture by Denise Esposito

“Our new shop on Duke Street in the iconic Lanes is just the beginning of our expansion plans to share our authentic Italian gelato experience with the UK.