Award winning Lancing coffee shop celebrates first anniversary
Tamp & Grind founder Adam Moseley, 37, a former Firefighter proudly accepted a, ‘Highly Commended’, award for best start up business from Adur & Worthing Business Awards in November.
Adam has always been passionate about coffee and recognised a gap in the market for a high quality specialty coffee shop in Lancing. He began his coffee bean journey serving fresh coffee and pastries to the local community from a Piaggio Ape tuk tuk in all weather conditions for nearly a year.
Owners of the property, Gardner & Scardifield builder's merchants & DIY suppliers, approached Adam to open a coffee shop in one of their existing shops, so Adam eventually took the plunge and opened Tamp & Grind in 90 South Street, Lancing in partnership with them, which he opens 7 days a week - follow his instagram ‘tampgrindcoffee’ for opening hours and news updates.
Adam said, ‘I wasn’t wrong and my expectations were exceeded by the people of Lancing. I couldn’t have achieved this success without the continuing support of our customers, a great team and Gardner & Scardifield too. My thanks goes to them all.
I love what I do and we pride ourselves on a friendly and professional service making the best coffee with a warm welcome. Locals meet here from churches, yoga groups, PTA meetings and parents from Messy Play opposite - it really has become a community hub. We also offer a 10% discount on all hot or iced drinks to the NHS and Emergency Services.’
Regular, Mark Maliniak said, ‘I first found Tamp & Grind when I was looking for good coffee after I moved from London. I love the coffee there and the welcome I get from Adam and the staff. Always a tasty treat, a warm smile and new blend of coffee. My day doesn’t start till I get my caffeine fix at Tamp & Grind.’