Award-winning networking community offers free memberships to empower marginalised women in business
Founded by Jo Child, Co-Women was born from the belief that being a woman in business can be tough but it doesn’t have to be lonely. With a unique blend of vibrant events, deep connection, and joyful community, Co-Women welcomes female founders, freelancers, side-hustlers, career changers, and all-round go-getters to ‘Rave, Rant, Retreat & Rewrite the Rules’.
Recently crowned Community of the Year at the Brighton Girl Awards, Co-Women is now expanding rapidly across Sussex and beyond, with regular events in multiple locations and plans underway to launch in Glasgow later this year. As part of this exciting growth, Co-Women is also opening the door wider by offering three fully-sponsored memberships for women from marginalised communities, thanks to the generous support of DEI Consultancy, Cultural Nexus Ltd. Two of these places have already been filled, with one still available for an inspiring woman ready to join a community where she’ll be supported, celebrated, and seen.
“We’re not your average networking group,” says Jo, Founder of Co-Women. “Unlike traditional networking groups, we don’t have an industry lock out policy as we actively promote collaboration over competition. Membership with us provides you with affordable access to a wealth of expertise and resources to grow your business. From deep conversations to dancing on tables, Co-Women is here to make your social life sparkle while your business grows. And with these sponsored memberships, we’re making sure more incredible women get a seat at the table.”
Cecilia Harvey, Founder of Cultural Nexus, adds: "Empowering women from all backgrounds isn’t just important - it’s essential. At Cultural Nexus, we believe in accessibility and social mobility. Valuing those voices that are too often unheard means giving someone the confidence that comes from being truly included. Supporting Co-Women in offering these sponsored memberships means more than just access to events; it means access to opportunities, collaborations, and a safe (vibrant and very fun) community."
Whether you’re leading a startup, juggling freelance gigs, or building an empire between school runs, Co-Women is here for you - with no pressure to be anything other than yourself.
To apply for the remaining sponsored space or find out more about upcoming events, visit www.co-women.org.