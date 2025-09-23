Award-winning spa in Hove celebrates double milestone

Float Spa Hove wins major local award and marks one year in its Church Road home

Float Spa, Hove’s much-loved wellbeing hub, is celebrating a remarkable double milestone: winning Retailer of the Year at the 2025 Brighton & Hove Business Awards in the very same week it marked one year since moving into its new home on Church Road.

Founded in 2015 by Camille Pierson, Float Spa has become a cornerstone of the local community, offering a wide range of holistic therapies and classes including floatation, infrared sauna, yoga, Pilates, sound baths, and more. In the past year, the centre has continued to expand its services, introducing corporate wellbeing memberships to support local businesses in enhancing employee health and happiness.

The move from its long-standing home in Third Avenue to the former HSBC bank on Church Road in 2024 was a major investment in Hove’s high street. The larger venue has allowed Float Spa to grow significantly, now boasting:

Camille Pierson (middle) accepting the ‘Retailer of the Year’ at the Brighton & Hove Business Awards 2025

Four state-of-the-art floatation rooms

Two infrared saunas

A spacious yoga and relaxation studio

Five therapy rooms

An underground meditation and relaxation space

Wellness shop with own brand products & more

Importantly, the move also enabled full disabled access, making the centre’s award-winning therapies more inclusive for the whole community.

A standout feature of Float Spa is the on-site wellness shop, offering a carefully curated range of relaxation and wellbeing products, including gifts and essentials designed to complement the centre’s experience. Most notably, it features Float Spa’s own branded range of bath products, such as Epsom salts and magnesium oil, allowing customers to continue their floatation and infrared experience at home. This innovative extension of their services played a key role in the spa being recognised as Retailer of the Year, showcasing how Float Spa goes above and beyond to support wellbeing both in and out of the centre.

Founder and Managing Director Camille Pierson said: “We are absolutely thrilled to win Retailer of the Year at the Brighton and Hove Business Awards and to celebrate one year in our new home at the same time makes it even more special. When we moved to Church Road, we wanted to invest in Hove’s high street, create a truly accessible wellness space, and keep listening to what our community needed. This award is proof that we’re achieving that, but it’s also a reminder of how much we still want to give back.”

Float Spa Hove team celebrating 1st anniversary in Church Street home.

Over the past decade, Float Spa has become known not only for its treatments and classes but also for its warm, community-first approach, welcoming thousands of visitors each year and continuing to champion both physical and mental wellbeing across the city. The centre also runs regular Dana Days, “pay what you can” sessions, that give local people the chance to access floatation and infrared therapies, ensuring wellness remains inclusive and accessible to all.

With another award win under its belt and one successful year in its “bank of wellness” location, Float Spa Hove shows no signs of slowing down.