A survey by Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care, which has a branch on South Road, revealed that 23 per cent of parents have never taken their child for an eye test, with the only sight checks they received being ones carried out at school for ages four and five.

The optician added that out of those who had taken their child for an eye test more than three quarters had experienced a change in their child’s quality of vision.

Branch manager Rachel East said: “Getting your children’s eyes tested should be a priority.”

She said many children do not know if they are having problems because they do not understand what ‘normal’ eyesight is.

Rachel said: “That’s where an eye test will reveal any issues that in most cases can be corrected through prescription glasses or contact lenses.

“Not only will seeing clearly make reading and writing easier but it will help children’s levels of concentration and remember what is being taught in class.

“Being able to detect any issues with sight at this crucial stage of development and education can help to ensure your child doesn’t fall behind.”

Scrivens has revealed the top five signs that your child might need glasses:

1. Complaining of headaches.

2. Problems reading.

3. Regularly rubbing their eyes or complaining of dry eyes.

4. Sitting too close to the television.