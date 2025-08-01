Bakery co-owned by comedian Romesh Ranganathan set to open in Horsham
Coughlans Bakery announced on Thursday, July 31, that its new shop is complete.
Sean Coughlan, the current director, said in a Facebook video that the new location will be open ‘in a few weeks’.
He said on Thursday: “Exciting news! We’ve just picked up the keys to a new shop.”
He said: “We’ve wanted to come to Horsham for a long time. We’ve got family down here and love this place.”
Sean revealed that the shop will be at 102 Blackbridge Lane.
He also said it had been ‘a year to the day’ that Coughlans opened its first shop in Sussex at Maidenbower, Crawley.
The Coughlan family have been artisan bakers since their grandfather Jack founded the company in 1937. They specialise in fresh, handmade artisan food using local suppliers and the company is now in its third generation of bakers. They use Jack’s original recipes and aim to bring out new products every week. The co-owner of Coughlans is celebrated British comedian Romesh Ranganathan. Visit www.coughlansbakery.co.uk to find out more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.