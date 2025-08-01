Bakery co-owned by comedian Romesh Ranganathan set to open in Horsham

A bakery co-owned by Romesh Ranganathan is set to open a new shop in Horsham.

Coughlans Bakery announced on Thursday, July 31, that its new shop is complete.

Sean Coughlan, the current director, said in a Facebook video that the new location will be open ‘in a few weeks’.

He said on Thursday: “Exciting news! We’ve just picked up the keys to a new shop.”

The new Coughlans shop will be at 102 Blackbridge Lane in Horsham. Photo: Google Maps

He said: “We’ve wanted to come to Horsham for a long time. We’ve got family down here and love this place.”

Sean revealed that the shop will be at 102 Blackbridge Lane.

He also said it had been ‘a year to the day’ that Coughlans opened its first shop in Sussex at Maidenbower, Crawley.

The Coughlan family have been artisan bakers since their grandfather Jack founded the company in 1937. They specialise in fresh, handmade artisan food using local suppliers and the company is now in its third generation of bakers. They use Jack’s original recipes and aim to bring out new products every week. The co-owner of Coughlans is celebrated British comedian Romesh Ranganathan. Visit www.coughlansbakery.co.uk to find out more.