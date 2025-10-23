Balcombe florist applies for new premises licence to sell alcohol

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Lawrence Smith

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 10:48 BST

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 10:48 BST
A florist in Balcombe has applied for a new premises licence.

A notice at publicnoticeportal.uk said Fable & Bloom Ltd at 1 The Broadway has applied to the Licensing Authority for the Mid Sussex District.

It said: “The application includes proposals for the following licensable activities: Sell alcohol by retail; Consumption on and off the premises Mon – Sat 09:00-20:00 hours. After 17:00 hours on the premises only during occasional events.”

People can view the application at the main reception of Mid Sussex District Council, Oaklands, Oaklands Road in Haywards Heath (West Sussex, RH16 1SS) during normal office hours and online at www.midsussex.gov.uk by searching for ‘Licensing Applications received’. The notice said: “Responsible Authorities or other persons may make representation on or before 20 October 2025. All representations shall be made in writing to The Licensing Officer at Mid Sussex District Council.”

Fable & Bloom Ltd at 1 The Broadway in Balcombe. Photo: Google Mapsplaceholder image
