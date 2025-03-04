Bannatyne Hastings unveils state-of-the-art gym refurbishment

The Bannatyne Health Club in Hastings has undergone a significant £100,000 refurbishment, enhancing its gym floor with cutting-edge equipment and facilities. This major investment reflects the increasing demand for resistance and strength training among members, ensuring they have access to the latest innovations in fitness.

The extensive upgrade includes:

· A three-lane functional training track

· Three versatile functional pods

A member of the team shows off the new gym floor

· Four high-performance lifting platforms

· Two dual-action pulley machines

· A new Ski Erg

· A new Assault Bike

Members of the Bannatyne health club show off the new gym floor

· Upgraded impact-resistant flooring.

This development highlights the evolving approach to fitness, with a growing emphasis on strength and functional training. The investment is designed to support members in achieving their fitness goals by providing state-of-the-art equipment that caters to a wide range of strength and conditioning exercises.

Duncan Bannatyne, Chairman and Chief Executive of The Bannatyne Group, said: "The refurbishment of the Hastings health club demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing members with the best possible fitness experience. Strength and functional training have become increasingly popular, and this investment ensures that our facilities meet the evolving needs of our members. We are proud to offer a gym environment that supports a variety of training styles, helping individuals to achieve their personal fitness goals."

The new facilities are now open to members, marking an exciting new chapter for the Bannatyne Health Club in Hastings.