Bannatyne Hastings unveils state-of-the-art gym refurbishment
The extensive upgrade includes:
· A three-lane functional training track
· Three versatile functional pods
· Four high-performance lifting platforms
· Two dual-action pulley machines
· A new Ski Erg
· A new Assault Bike
· Upgraded impact-resistant flooring.
This development highlights the evolving approach to fitness, with a growing emphasis on strength and functional training. The investment is designed to support members in achieving their fitness goals by providing state-of-the-art equipment that caters to a wide range of strength and conditioning exercises.
Duncan Bannatyne, Chairman and Chief Executive of The Bannatyne Group, said: "The refurbishment of the Hastings health club demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing members with the best possible fitness experience. Strength and functional training have become increasingly popular, and this investment ensures that our facilities meet the evolving needs of our members. We are proud to offer a gym environment that supports a variety of training styles, helping individuals to achieve their personal fitness goals."
The new facilities are now open to members, marking an exciting new chapter for the Bannatyne Health Club in Hastings.