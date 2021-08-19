Barclays bank considering options for face-to-face support after Seaford branch closes

Barclays in Seaford

The bank in Broad Street is due to shut its doors on October 29.

Councillors met with representatives from the bank to protest against the closure and discuss the impact it would have on residents.

Councillor Carolyn Lambert said: “We made it clear to Barclays that Seaford is the biggest town in Lewes District.

“Barclays have told us that one in five residents in Seaford bank at Barclays and many of these are likely to be older customers who both need and value personal banking services.

“Many do not have access to online banking and are also very vulnerable to scams.

“There are other banks in Seaford who are continuing to offer personal face to face banking services so Barclays needed to consider the impact of their decision.”

Councillor Stephen Gauntlett added: “I described the decision to close the Seaford branch of Barclays as “brutal”.

“I was pleased that Barclays accept that this should have been handled better and are now calling the customers who regularly use the branch to see how they can be helped to adjust to the change.”

A spokesman for Barclays said; “We have had a constructive discussion with local councillors and are looking at the possibility of a Barclays colleague being available in the town to support customers after the branch closes.

“We are also investigating whether our Barclays Van could visit the town at regular intervals.

“Both options would offer general advice and support and basic transactions such as transfers, queries and bill payments.