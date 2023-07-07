Amended plans for a relocated takeaway/cafe space in Barnham have been submitted to Arun District Council.

The current proposal would see a single-storey rear extension to the existing two storey building to facilitate the transformation of the empty unit to include a new kitchen, freezer and storage area – ventilation would be installed on the building’s northern side.

The site, at 78 Barnham Road which is next to a Grade II listed building known as Thimbles, so the extension will be built with consistent material to the rest of the building, to not spoil the setting of its neighbour.

78 Barnham Road (Google Maps)

A similar proposal for the site was withdrawn by the applicant February this year, following advice from council planning officers that a lack of drainage, ventilation for the added kitchen, parking provision and details about heritage appropriate materials were issues for the application.

One objection to the previous application was submitted by a Barnham resident, and no objections have been raised so far with the current application.

The resident said: “I respectfully suggest this application be turned down completely in the interests of keeping this busy part of the thoroughfare clear, particularly considering the additional problems it would bring with extra vehicular traffic in an already badly overcrowded area with poor parking facilities and dangerous traffic.”

The applicant said the relocation of the takeaway would be a beneficial addition to the area as it would employ eight people, and the new extension would have a ‘negligible’ impact on the setting of the heritage building next door.

The agent for the application, NH Architects, said: “The relocation will substantially increase the development of [the applicant’s] well established business with consequential, additional employment opportunities for the area.

“It is considered that the proposal is sensibly designed, proportioned and respects the setting, character and appearance of the listed building.

“The appearance of the extension will be minimised due to its location to the rear of the main street frontage and corner of the existing car park ensuring a negligible impact on the neighbouring listed property.”

The business is moving from The Square in Barnham to expand into bigger premises.