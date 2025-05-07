Barracloughs opticians celebrates grand reopening of flagship Bexhill practice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barracloughs the Opticians is proud to announce the grand reopening of its flagship Bexhill practice on Friday, May 9, following a three-week closure for major improvements.

Located on Western Road, the revitalised practice has undergone a complete transformation—its first significant upgrade since 2016. The newly redesigned space features a striking new boutique-style layout with open-plan areas, vibrant pink and green accents, wall foliage, and sleek shelving for frames—creating a warm, modern and welcoming environment for patients.

David Cleworth, Director of Operations and Marketing at Barracloughs, said: “Bexhill has always been the beating heart of our business, first opening in St Leonard’s Road in 1968, so it felt right that this practice should set the tone for the future of Barracloughs.

“From the open design to the cutting-edge technology, every element has been created with our patients’ comfort and experience in mind. We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back.”

As the group’s flagship location, the Bexhill practice not only serves the local community but also regularly hosts visits from brand representatives and industry guests. The recent renovations now reflect its key role, showcasing a clean, contemporary space tailored to both function and flair.

Alongside aesthetic improvements, the independent practice is now equipped with the latest in optical technology—including two new virtual reality headsets designed to elevate the standard of eye care.

One headset, part of the innovative Kudos system, analyses how patients move their eyes and head to focus, allowing for highly personalised lenses. The second offers a more comfortable and accessible way to assess field of vision, colour vision, binocular vision and contrast sensitivity and is especially beneficial for patients with mobility challenges. The headset is also capable of providing a DVLA certified Esterman visual field test.

Patients will also notice enhanced waiting areas, improved dispensing zones, exciting new eyewear collections and an overall lighter, more spacious layout that makes every visit more enjoyable.

Originally established in St Leonards, Barraclough’s have been caring for the eyes of East Sussex residents since 1957 and now operate seven practices across the region, combining award-winning service with leading-edge technology.

David added: “Whether you're a returning patient or discovering Barracloughs for the first time, you're warmly invited to visit the new-look Bexhill practice from May 9 onwards.”