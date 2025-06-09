Barracloughs opticians to celebrate 10 years in Uckfield with a special anniversary event

Barracloughs the Opticians is set to throw open its doors to the Uckfield community at a special 10th anniversary event.

Past and present customers and anyone visiting the town centre on Saturday, June 28, is invited to pop along for a day filled with fun, festivities and fabulous eyewear.

As the only independent opticians in Uckfield, Barracloughs has been providing top-quality eye care since opening its doors in the town a decade ago.

David Cleworth, Director of Operations and Marketing at Barracloughs said: “We first opened as Barracloughs on 11 May 2015. The store was previously known as Private Eye Opticians, with most of the staff there remaining a part of the Barracloughs’ team.

“Also in 2015, we took on the customer base of Clive Hazelgrove Optometrists, following his retirement and have been committed to providing exceptional customer care ever since. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating our 10th anniversary.”

Originally established in St Leonards in 1957 by Frank Barraclough the award-winning opticians now has seven practices across East Sussex and a long-standing reputation for exceptional customer service and cutting-edge optical technology.

The celebratory event promises to be a memorable occasion, featuring cake, bubbly and goodie bags. There will be a brand exhibition for Tom Ford eyewear with a very special deal – plus entry into an exciting competition for those who purchase a Tom Ford style on the day.

Guests will also have the chance to snap selfies at the photo booth and participate in a raffle with some great prizes to be won. All proceeds of the raffle will be going to local charity, the Children’s Respite Trust.

Adding to the excitement, the event will also be a chance to bid a fond farewell to Ginny Brush, Barracloughs’ much-loved Store Manager who recently retired after serving the Uckfield community for many years.

David said: “Ginny will be in attendance to catch up with familiar faces and celebrate this milestone with everyone.”

Reflecting on the last 10 years, David added: “Our main priority is customer care, providing the time and attention people need. It’s not a conveyor belt but a comprehensive sight examination that our customers receive.

“We provide a premium service for eyewear and lenses. We measure feedback daily, and many of our customers become friends. Technology is evolving all the time, and we invest in the latest equipment—our OCT imaging equipment is always upgraded to the very latest developments.

“The decision to open in Uckfield was driven by the town’s vibrant community, excellent shopping facilities, and customer-friendly amenities, including 10 hours of free parking.

“Join us on Saturday, June 28, for a fantastic day of celebration, exclusive offers, and a warm community gathering. Whether you’re a longtime customer or new to Barracloughs, we’d love to see you there!”

The Uckfield practice is about halfway up the High Street, next door to Truffles Bakery. A large public car park can be found behind the shop, which offers three hour or 10-hour parking for free.