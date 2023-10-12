Battle accountancy firm Holland Harper LLP celebrates 35 years in business
Battle accountancy firm Holland Harper LLP celebrated over three decades in business by inviting some of its longest standing clients to a special lunch.
The event, held at The Powdermills Hotel in Battle, gave partners Roy Holland and Nigel Harper an opportunity to thank their clients for allowing the firm to look after their personal and business accountancy needs over such a long period.
Roy Holland, Partner of Holland Harper LLP, said: “We decided it was important to celebrate this milestone of 35 years of us running our accountancy business in Battle. The history of the firm in Battle goes back many years to when Michael Thorp started the practice and traded as Thorp & Co. The business then had a variety of different owners over the years until 1988 when we took over the company, keeping the trading name until it was changed to McPherson & Partners and then Holland Harper in 2010.
“Everyone who attended the celebratory event was either a client 35 years ago or was associated with businesses that were clients 35 years ago. I’m delighted they have remained our loyal clients for all this time and the lunch was a small gesture to thank them.”
Holland Harper LLP is a well-established firm of Chartered Accountants based in Battle in East Sussex and offers a full range of audit, accounting, taxation and business advisory and support services to many businesses and individuals based in the South East.
For more information go to www.hollandharper.co.uk or call 01424 773303.