Battle Brewery beers on tap at the Battle of Hastings re-enactment this weekend

As swords clash and history comes alive at this year’s 1066 Battle of Hastings Re-enactment, visitors can take a well-earned break and enjoy local beers at the Battle Brewery Beer Hall.

Battle Brewery is proud to support the re-enactment – organised by English Heritage - a key event in the town’s calendar and a vital part of its historical fabric.

Now under new ownership, Battle Brewery is entering an exciting new era, with a revitalised brand, sustainable ethos and a bold strategy for growth – all the while staying true to its roots. Since its founding in 2017, the brewery has become known for its high-quality traditional and craft beers, expertly brewed using original recipes that honour the region’s rich heritage.

From characterful ales inspired by local lore to crisp craft brews with a modern edge, there’s something for every palate. Each beer has its own story with unique recipes and names that reflect the area’s rich past and the brewery’s creative personality. Visitors to the Beer Hall can sample favourites like ARROWHEAD, BATTLEAXE, CROSSFIRE, ROYAL RUMBLE, KNIGHT RIDER and 1066 Lager, all proudly brewed just a few miles from the battlefield – all our beers are Vegan friendly.

Beer Favourites

Brewery owner Darren Edmonstone said: “We’re not just a brewery – we’re part of the Battle community. We employ local people, work with local partners like Jempson’s Stores, and love being part of events that celebrate our town’s unique story. Our Beer Hall will be the perfect spot to unwind and raise a pint to history.”

Battle Brewery operates a purpose-built brewery in a nearby woodland setting, with a focus on sustainability. From reusing water to feeding spent grain to local livestock, every pint brewed is part of a broader commitment to the environment and community.

Whether you’re attending the re-enactment to relive history, enjoy the atmosphere, or simply discover great local beer, Battle Brewery’s Beer Hall promises a warm welcome and a memorable taste of Battle’s finest. Also available is a range of fun merchandise to take home as souvenirs to remember this historic event.

Beer lovers can also visit the Battle Brewery Tap Room, conveniently located on Battle High Street just 400 yards from Battle Abbey, to sample the full range and chat with the local team. For those further afield, Battle Brewery’s beers are available through trade orders, Jempson’s Stores, and a growing number of pubs, restaurants, and retail outlets across the UK.

About Battle Brewery

Established in 2017 and reborn under new ownership, Battle Brewery is a forward-thinking craft and traditional brewery based in Battle, East Sussex. Brewing high-quality, flavourful beers with a strong sense of place and purpose, the brewery serves both trade and public customers through its High Street Tap Room, website, and wide-reaching distribution across the UK. Learn more at www.battlebrewery.com