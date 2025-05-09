Battle builder beats industry giants to win award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fourth-generation family business has been named as one of the best building companies in the region.

Battle-based Parker & Son Construction won the Best Contractor category in the South East Construction Awards 2025 which were presented during a gala dinner held at the Amex Stadium.

Parker & Son beat a number of much larger companies to win the title. The judges stated that it was a ‘unanimous decision’.

The judges said: “Each winner represents the best in innovation and commitment across the construction industry. A huge well done to everyone shortlisted – the standard was incredibly high, and your achievements are a credit to the sector.”

Celebrating Award

Managing Director of Parker & Son James Parker said: “We are all absolutely thrilled to have won this award especially as we were up against some much larger companies. It means a lot to all our members of staff who work so hard.

“I think the judges liked the fact that we make sure we employ the best staff and contractors available who we know will uphold our very high standards. We also treat customers with the utmost respect and always leave a site clean and tidy.

“Whereas competitors focus on one particular type of work, we will turn our hands to literally anything and enjoy challenging work. We will help someone change a lightbulb if they need it and we are equally happy taking on a complex landscaping job or renovating an historic church.”

Parker & Son employs a team of experienced and qualified tradesmen who can build, decorate and landscape to create your dream home. We work with structural engineers, surveyors, architects and planning consultants to either build from scratch or renovate your property. We are also experts when it comes to heritage buildings such as churches and those belonging to the National Trust.

Since being established in 1929 by Fred Oaten, the firm has stayed within the family and is now in its fourth generation, having been passed from Roy ‘Curly’ Parker to Chris Parker and currently to James. The focus continues to be on always offering the best materials, products and skills available. No job is too big or too small, so get in touch for a quotation on 01424 892933.