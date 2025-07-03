Battle firm Parker & Son reaches finals of NFB awards

Sussex family construction company Parker & Son has been shortlisted in the prestigious Construction Awards of Excellence organised by the National Federation of Builders.

Parker & Son, based in Battle, is a finalist in the Best Building Contractor under £30 million turnover category, sponsored by NASC.

Mark Wakeford, NFB National Chair, said: “Our panel of judges dedicated many hours to reviewing a large number of impressive submissions. Parker & Son’s inclusion as a finalist is a true testament to the quality, professionalism and impact of their work.”

James Parker, Managing Director of Parker & Son added: “We are a small family business achieving amazing things thanks to our dedicated, hardworking and expert team and our wonderful customers who trust us to work on and build their properties.

“We are incredibly proud to have been shortlisted for these awards. It’s the first time we have been recognised nationally for our work.”

The Construction Awards of Excellence are highly prized awards, recognising individual and team excellence. The awards are open to all construction and building companies within the UK and are judged entirely independently by an expert panel.

Celebrating exceptional achievement across the UK construction industry, this year’s finalists represent the very best in innovation, sustainability, professionalism and excellence.

Supported by category sponsors including NASC, People’s Partnership, GLP Training, Citation, and the Scottish Building Federation, the awards spotlight excellence in every corner of the sector, from major contractors to rising stars, from remarkable restoration work to trailblazing sustainability efforts.

The shortlist was determined through a rigorous and impartial selection process led by an independent panel of expert judges drawn from across the construction sector. Each entry was assessed against clear criteria, with judges evaluating evidence of excellence in delivery, innovation, leadership, sustainability, and impact.

Winners will be revealed at the Construction Awards of Excellence ceremony on 6th November at the Burlington Hotel in Birmingham.

Parker & Son employs a team of experienced and qualified tradesmen who can build, decorate and landscape to create your dream home. We work with structural engineers, surveyors, architects and planning consultants to either build from scratch or renovate your property. We are also experts when it comes to heritage buildings such as churches and those belonging to the National Trust.

Since being established in 1929 by Fred Oaten, the firm has stayed within the family and is now in its fourth generation, having being passed from Roy ‘Curly’ Parker to Chris Parker and now to James Parker. The focus continues to be on always offering the best materials, products and skills available.