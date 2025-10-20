Battle mum-of-two is a three-time finalist in UK Small Business Awards 2025

In under two years Local Mum of two Alice Elias has made an impact in the Small Business Industry. Starting in Dec 2023 as New owner of Rose Petals Beauty she has grown the Business into three Small Businesses each recognised individually at the UK Small Business Awards 2025. With 20 years Industry experience she prides herself on delivering Exceptional customer service and High Quality Beauty treatments. Surrounding herself with Local Industry professionals she has created a Community of local therapists to work alongside, each chosen for their Passion and commitment to the Beauty Industry.

Rose Petals Beauty - UK Small Business Award Finalist for 'Mobile Business of the year 2025'. Started in December 2013 by previous owner Rosie, Alice took over in December 2023. Rose Petals Beauty is recognised for delivering Mobile Beauty Treatments around the East Sussex area. They make it possible for all no matter mobility, location or Time, to receive Spa Quality treatments in a environment they are comfortable. They have travelled to Hospital wards, Care homes, workplaces and Luxury Holiday accommodations. Working with local charities such as Chestnut Tree house to provide wellness events to parents and carers of children with Life altering Illness and disabilities. They are recommended providers in the Local community collaborating with local businesses and accommodation suppliers 'The Osborn Group' and 'Bloom stays' and helping people Relax and Unwind at retreats and whilst visiting the surrounding area. This makes the your Local Experts in Mobile Beauty Treatments.

Rose Petals Mini - UK Small Business Award Finalist for 'Best Business Start Up'. Providing Affordable, Fun Kids Pamper Parties for children aged between 4 and 10 years old. Founded in February earlier this year they have already treated over 100 children to Mini Beauty treatments and Glitter fun. Starting with Mobile Pamper party's and then moving onto also providing Kids Pamper events during Half-terms and Summer holidays at Bluebell Coppice Park in Crowhurst. They are looking forward to now holding their first Halloween Pamper Event at 11am on the 30th October.

Bluebell Beauty Lodge - UK Small Business Award Finalist for 'Best New Business 2025' Nicknamed as 'Your woodland Sanctuary away from home' Alice has honed in on her experience and created a Peaceful and Tranquil space for you to experience Eco-Friendly, Luxury Spa Treatments in a one to one setting. Collaborating with Local Award Winning skincare brand Rock Rose Beauty they have created the 'No-wastage Facial' and 'Rock Rose Experience' designed exclusively to experience at The Bluebell Beauty Lodge. They have embraced their natural woodland surroundings and banished the use of everyday salon wastage such as cotton pads, and tissues from all of their treatments and replaced them with Eco-friendly alternatives such as washable cotton pads and face cloths and the salon favourite 'Bed Roll' with Easy to clean washable Sarongs. Alice hopes many salons will follow her lead and reduce the Beauty Industry wastage using her examples. They hold Unique Experiences such as their Christmas shopping event running from November 3rd - the 9th offering you the chance to receive a Relaxing Facial and on the day discounts.

Alice Elias - Mum of Two and Three Time Finalist

Alices Words 'I am super thrilled to have my hard work recognised. The last two years have been such a roller coaster juggling, Home life and growing not one but three business at the same time, but I wouldn't change a thing. I celebrate every booking, review and feel nothing but joy in the fact I am able to support local therapists in the area. I have a great community and without their support and encouragement WE wouldn't be where we are now. I'm super proud of the therapists I work with and what we have collectively achieved so far!'

What's Next? We are currently adding new services, Rose Petals Mini is introducing Tepee Sleepover set ups which you can hire or add to your Pamper Parties enhancing your little ones experience as well as Kids Pamper Parties at The Hub in Bodiam . Bluebell Beauty Lodge will continue to grow introducing new treatments such as reflexology and Lava Shell Massage and Rose petals Beauty is creating a Pop Up spa collaborating with 'The original Hut Company' Proving Luxury treatments to residents and visitors in the Bodiam area.

With over 10,000 entrants in the 2025 UK Small Business Awards we wish Alice the best of Luck and cannot wait to see what the future holds.