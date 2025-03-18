Battle's Holland Harper LLP sponsors Best New Business category of local awards

Holland Harper LLP is delighted to announce that it is sponsoring the Best New Business category of the 1066 Business Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the second year that Holland Harper LLP has sponsored the awards run by the Let's Do Business Group to celebrate the movers and shakers in the area

Holland Harper LLP Partner Roy Holland will be judging the entries in the Best New Business category and presenting the winner with their award at a ceremony at Banantyne’s Hotel in Hastings on 5thJune.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holland Harper Partner Roy Holland said: “We are really pleased to be supporting these awards once more. We work with many new businesses, as well as companies of all sizes, so we think sponsoring this category is a good fit. I am very much looking forward to judging the entries and presenting the award to the winner. Well done and good luck to everyone who has entered.

Holland Harper Office Front

As part of their 30th Birthday Celebration, the Let’s Do Business Group brought back the 1066 Business Awards last year to celebrate the inspiring businesses and entrepreneurs in Hastings and Rother - recognising their impact on our communities and local economy

Spanning ten award categories which recognise the variety of businesses that enrich our corner of East Sussex, entries for the awards have now officially closed. Tickets to the awards lunch which will be taking place of Thursday 5th June at Bannatynes Hotel, Hastings, will be released in April, and will be available to purchase through Let’s Do Business Group’s website

Holland Harper LLP is a well-established firm of Chartered Accountants based in Battle in East Sussex and offers a full range of audit, accounting, taxation and business advisory and support services to many businesses and individuals based in the South East. For more information go towww.hollandharper.co.uk or call01424 773303