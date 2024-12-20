A beauty business has applied to build a new warehouse in Burgess Hill after its old one burned down.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service was called to the blaze on Consort Way in the afternoon of June 19, 2023. They said: “At the height of the fire, ten fire engines from neighbouring stations attended the fire to bring the fire under control.”

The fire wrecked the building and Capital Hair & Beauty, which supplies hair and beauty products, warned of delays to customer orders shortly afterwards.

Now the company has applied to Mid Sussex District Council, via the agent PGQ Property Consulting, to build a 1,409 square metre commercial building within classes E(g), B2 and B8 on the site.

People can see the application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/24/2970.

The design and access statement by KTA Architects said: “The proposed development involves the use of the unit as a warehouse facility to support general operations such as, logistics, manufacturing, retail distribution, etc. The unit will primarily function on as a storage and distribution hub, accommodating the receipt, storage, and dispatch of goods. Ancillary office spaces may be included at a later date to oversee operations and manage administrative tasks.”

It said: “The proposed industrial unit maintains a similar scale to the previous warehouse that occupied the site, ensuring continuity in the site’s character.”

The design and access statement also said: “The design process has been well informed from professional consultants to ensure it works in its environment, as well as for the client.”

The planning statement said: “A total of 22 car parking space would be provided which would include seven spaces per unit (including two disabled spaces) and one visitor space.”