It marked Tamarind Treatment Rooms’ owner Anita Hayman’s 35th year in business.

More than 80 guests attended alongside the students who had completed their training during the past eight months.

Other guests included: James Gartrell, president of Burgess Hill and District Rotary; Mid Sussex District Councillor (Burgess Hill Dunstall Ward) Mustak Miah; Samantha Dainty, manager of Profiles Health and Beauty; and Dawn McCurry, owner of Route 1 Fitness.

Councillor Miah said: “It was a great pleasure to attend Sussex Beauty Training School graduation/celebration event to present an award. Congratulations to all the students who were graduated, it’s a fantastic achievement for their career, I wish them the very best in their future endeavours.

“Business proprietor Anita Hayman, who also owns Tamarind Treatment Rooms, has been in business successfully for over 35 years. It was wonderful to listen to her inspirational speech and encouragement for the graduating students. Over the years, Anita has fundraised for many different charities and other amazing causes. Well done Anita and the team for your generous and continuous contributions for the community. I wish you even more success in your business.”

James Gartrell called Anita ‘an inspiration’. He added that Sussex Beauty Training School Students are trained to the highest standard and in current commercial techniques.

The school has always offered CIBTAC, which is internationally recognised Beauty and Massage Therapy Diploma training, together with enrichment training days for existing therapists. The school said this year’s students completed their studies in Level 3 Beauty Therapy, and Body Massage with all achieving practical Honours grades. They said that the Outstanding Student of the Year Award went to Christine Norcross.

Anita said: "The Health and Beauty industry is my passion – I get out of bed in the morning and feel very blessed that I still love what I do. I have always been passionate about sharing my knowledge and delivering a quality service, providing opportunity for ‘everyone’ – by building a strong relationship with local businesses, all therapists have been offered employment at various salons and spas throughout Sussex.”