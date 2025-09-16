Bella Italia launches parents eat free offer in Sussex to mark end of summer

By Matt Pole
Published 16th Sep 2025, 10:41 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 10:48 BST
Italian restaurant chain Bella Italia is marking the end of summer with a 'parents eat free' offer in Sussex.

From Tuesday, September 16 to Saturday, September 21, parents dining with their children can enjoy a complimentary main course from Bella Italia’s mouth-watering menu.

With main meals costing up to £18.49 and children’s menus starting at £7.99, this is a massive saving.

Craving the creamy comfort of a rich carbonara? Or the ultimate crowd-pleaser - a golden, bubbling margherita pizza, straight from the oven? Maybe a perfectly seasoned pepperoni pizza or a juicy chicken burger with all the trimmings?

Italian restaurant chain Bella Italia is marking the end of summer with a 'parents eat free' offer in Sussex. Picture contributed

Whatever your favourite, Bella Italia’s serving it up and, even better, this time it’s on the house.

At Bella Italia, pasta reigns supreme - transformed into an icon of joy, flavour, and vibrant experience.

Parents can indulge in dishes where pasta truly is the star of the show, from timeless recipes like slow-cooked ragùs to innovative creations that surprise and excite.

Each plate is designed to bring comfort, celebrate family moments, and make you feel ready to take on life.

A Bella Italia spokesperson said: “Parents are the unsung heroes of the school holidays, so we wanted to do something extra special for them.

“For one week only, we’re inviting mums and dads to enjoy a main meal on us, whether it’s pizza, pasta, or one of our comforting Italian classics.

“Pasta is at the heart of what we do - from time-honoured favourites to bold new dishes, it’s where the magic really happens.

“Because nothing says ‘back to school’ like treating the grown-ups to a taste of Italy!”

With over 70 restaurants nationwide – including in Brighton – Bella Italia is the family’s favourite place to reconnect over great food.

From kids’ favourites to Italian classics crafted with passion, Bella Italia makes every visit a celebration of flavour, family, and fun.

Add in warm hospitality and a vibrant atmosphere, and it’s the perfect recipe for a September night out.

