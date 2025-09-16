Bella Italia launches parents eat free offer in Sussex to mark end of summer
From Tuesday, September 16 to Saturday, September 21, parents dining with their children can enjoy a complimentary main course from Bella Italia’s mouth-watering menu.
With main meals costing up to £18.49 and children’s menus starting at £7.99, this is a massive saving.
Craving the creamy comfort of a rich carbonara? Or the ultimate crowd-pleaser - a golden, bubbling margherita pizza, straight from the oven? Maybe a perfectly seasoned pepperoni pizza or a juicy chicken burger with all the trimmings?
Whatever your favourite, Bella Italia’s serving it up and, even better, this time it’s on the house.
At Bella Italia, pasta reigns supreme - transformed into an icon of joy, flavour, and vibrant experience.
Parents can indulge in dishes where pasta truly is the star of the show, from timeless recipes like slow-cooked ragùs to innovative creations that surprise and excite.
Each plate is designed to bring comfort, celebrate family moments, and make you feel ready to take on life.
A Bella Italia spokesperson said: “Parents are the unsung heroes of the school holidays, so we wanted to do something extra special for them.
“For one week only, we’re inviting mums and dads to enjoy a main meal on us, whether it’s pizza, pasta, or one of our comforting Italian classics.
“Pasta is at the heart of what we do - from time-honoured favourites to bold new dishes, it’s where the magic really happens.
“Because nothing says ‘back to school’ like treating the grown-ups to a taste of Italy!”
With over 70 restaurants nationwide – including in Brighton – Bella Italia is the family’s favourite place to reconnect over great food.
From kids’ favourites to Italian classics crafted with passion, Bella Italia makes every visit a celebration of flavour, family, and fun.
Add in warm hospitality and a vibrant atmosphere, and it’s the perfect recipe for a September night out.