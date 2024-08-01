Bennett Griffin LLP acquires Charles Hill Hubbard LLP: A new chapter in legal excellence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bennett Griffin LLP, the award-winning solicitors firm based in Worthing, is delighted to announce its acquisition of Charles Hill Hubbard LLP, a respected legal practice in Chichester.

This strategic move marks an exciting milestone for both firms and promises to enhance the legal services available to clients in the region.

Earlier this year, Bennett Griffin opened its second office - in Eastgate, Chichester.

The incorporation of Charles Hill Hubbard LLP into Bennett Griffin LLP brings together two firms with shared values and a commitment to providing high-quality legal services.

Bennett Griffin first Chichester office in Eastgate Square.

All at Charles Hill Hubbard LLP will join the Bennett Griffin team in Chichester, ensuring continuity and a seamless transition for clients.

Managing Partner at Bennett Griffin, Kate Hallin, said she was excited about the acquisition: “We are thrilled to welcome everyone from Charles Hill Hubbard to the Bennett Griffin team. This represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide quality legal services in Chichester and beyond.

“The clients of Charles Hill Hubbard can look forward to an expanded range of services, greater capacity and support as well as enhanced technology to ensure their cases progress efficiently but still with the high level of knowledge and expertise they are used to receiving

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to the team at Charles Hill Hubbard for their exceptional work and dedication over the years. Their legacy of excellence in property and private client work will continue to thrive under the Bennett Griffin umbrella.”

Founded over 100 years ago, Charles Hill Hubbard LLP has been a cornerstone of the Chichester legal community, specialising in property and private client work.

Dominic Ryan and Christopher Spirit, current Partners of Charles Hill Hubbard, shared their excitement about the move: “We are proud of our history and the strong relationships we have built with our clients. Joining Bennett Griffin LLP allows us to offer our clients an even broader spectrum of legal services while maintaining the high standards they have come to expect. We are excited about the future and the opportunities this acquisition brings.”

Bennett Griffin LLP is known for its forward-thinking approach and commitment to the local community.

The firm actively supports various local causes, including St Barnabas House and Worthing Pride.

With this acquisition, Bennett Griffin LLP continues to strengthen its presence in West Sussex, offering expert and friendly legal advice to individuals, families, and businesses.

Clients of both firms can be assured of the same dedication to excellence, with the added benefits of increased resources and expertise.

For more information about Bennett Griffin LLP's services, please visit www.bennettgriffin.co.uk or contact their Chichester office at 01243 123456.