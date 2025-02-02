Bennett Oakley shortlisted for prestigious modern law awards

Leading Sussex based law firm, Bennett Oakley has been shortlisted for three highly esteemed categories at the 11th Anniversary of the Modern Law Awards.

The Modern Law Awards celebrate law firms that demonstrate forward-thinking approaches, exceptional client service, and significant achievements within the sector. This platform celebrates law firm’s commitment to excellence, strong leadership, and prioritising their people.

This year’s nominations include:Female Trailblazer – Sarah Rowland, CEOManaging Partner of the Year – James LeightonWorkplace Wellbeing AwardThe Workplace Wellbeing Award nomination underscores the firm’s dedication to creating a supportive environment that prioritises the health, happiness, and success of our team.

Sarah Rowland, CEO and nominee for Female Trailblazer, brings extensive experience in residential conveyancing. Her client-focused leadership ensures smooth, efficient transactions and reflects her dedication to innovation and excellence, which drives our continued success.

James Leighton, Managing Director and nominee for Managing Partner of the Year, leads with strategic vision and a strong focus on client success. As Head of Legal Services for Business, he manages complex commercial matters, including cross-jurisdictional disputes and business sales. His commitment to cost-effective solutions and understanding client goals has been key to our growth and reputation.

With a strong reputation for delivering expert legal advice across practice areas, including commercial law, family law and real estate, this award winning law firm continues to set the benchmark for excellence in the legal field.

James Leighton said:“We are incredibly proud to be recognised on such a prestigious platform. This shortlisting reflects the hard work and commitment of our entire team, who strive to provide innovative and client-focused legal solutions. Being acknowledged among the best in the industry is a fantastic achievement, and we look forward to the awards ceremony.”

The winners will be announced during the 11th Anniversary celebration of the Modern Law Awards.