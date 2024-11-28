Bennett Oakley's Samuel Cash wins national recognition at the Modern Law Conveyancing Awards

By Stephanie Marie Prior
Contributor
Published 28th Nov 2024, 14:31 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 14:36 BST

Bennett Oakley Solicitors, a local law firm based in Sussex is proud to announce that 24-year-old Operations Director, Samuel Cash, was awarded Rising Star of the Year at the prestigious LEAP UK Modern Law Conveyancing Awards.

The Rising Star of the Year award celebrates exceptional talent and future leaders in the legal profession, and this year, Bennett Oakley's Samuel Cash has taken the spotlight.

Recognised on the national stage at the prestigious LEAP Modern Law Conveyancing Awards, Samuel's remarkable achievements, commitment to excellence, and ability to inspire his peers set him apart in a highly competitive category.

Samuel has been instrumental in driving growth and innovation at Bennett Oakley, reinforcing the firm’s reputation as a forward-thinking, client-focused law practice. Since joining, he has embraced a collaborative culture, elevating client experiences and creating new opportunities for his team to thrive.

Samuel Cash, Operations Director at Bennett Oakley Solicitors (right)Samuel Cash, Operations Director at Bennett Oakley Solicitors (right)
Reflecting on the accolade, Samuel said: “I am incredibly honoured to receive this recognition at a national leading awards platform in the legal industry. It’s a true reflection of the outstanding team at Bennett Oakley, whose support and shared vision make achievements like this possible.

"I’m excited to see what we can accomplish together as we continue to grow.”

