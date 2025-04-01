Bennett Oakley’s solicitors celebrate award wins and employee ownership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bennett Oakley Solicitors is celebrating yet another milestone in its journey of excellence, as Managing Director James Leighton was awarded Highly Commended for Managing Director of the Year at this year’s Modern Law Awards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This marks the third prestigious award that Bennett Oakley has secured in the past 12 months. Since its transition to an employee owned firm, the firm has been recognised by a range of regional and national legal platforms for building a culture of collaboration, innovation, and client-focused service.

Since embracing employee ownership, the firm has seen remarkable success. The model empowers every team member, ensuring a shared commitment to delivering the highest standards of legal services. This approach has not only strengthened internal engagement but has also translated into exceptional client outcomes; reflected in the firm’s growing reputation and industry accolades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Leighton’s recognition at the Modern Law Awards underscores the impact of this leadership approach. His vision has been instrumental in driving the firm forward, championing a culture where every employee has a stake in its success.

James Leighton, Managing Director at Bennett Oakley Solicitors

Bennett Oakley’s success over the past year demonstrates the power of an employee-owned structure in the legal industry. With a track record of award-winning service and a leadership team committed to innovation, the firm is poised for even greater achievements in the future.

As Sussex’s first employee-owned law firm, Bennett Oakley is not only setting new standards in legal excellence but also proving that a people-first approach can drive success in a meaningful and sustainable way.

For more information regarding Bennett Oakley Solicitors and legal insights, please visit their website.