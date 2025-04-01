Bennett Oakley’s solicitors celebrate award wins and employee ownership
This marks the third prestigious award that Bennett Oakley has secured in the past 12 months. Since its transition to an employee owned firm, the firm has been recognised by a range of regional and national legal platforms for building a culture of collaboration, innovation, and client-focused service.
Since embracing employee ownership, the firm has seen remarkable success. The model empowers every team member, ensuring a shared commitment to delivering the highest standards of legal services. This approach has not only strengthened internal engagement but has also translated into exceptional client outcomes; reflected in the firm’s growing reputation and industry accolades.
James Leighton’s recognition at the Modern Law Awards underscores the impact of this leadership approach. His vision has been instrumental in driving the firm forward, championing a culture where every employee has a stake in its success.
Bennett Oakley’s success over the past year demonstrates the power of an employee-owned structure in the legal industry. With a track record of award-winning service and a leadership team committed to innovation, the firm is poised for even greater achievements in the future.
As Sussex’s first employee-owned law firm, Bennett Oakley is not only setting new standards in legal excellence but also proving that a people-first approach can drive success in a meaningful and sustainable way.
For more information regarding Bennett Oakley Solicitors and legal insights, please visit their website.