Bensons For Beds opens Brighton Store

Bensons for Beds is opening its latest UK store, located in Pelham Terrace on Lewes Road in Brighton, helping customers find affordable bed solutions and offering opening discounts to support locals looking for the very best in sleep solutions.

The bed and mattress retailer will open its doors on Friday 1st August and will see Bensons take on a huge 6,000 square feet of trading space across two floors, and employ five staff from the local area.

The new store will house a wealth of well-known brands at affordable prices and has been expertly designed to showcase the huge range as well as allowing customers to test out bed and mattresses to find their perfect sleep solution. Customers will be able to shop Bensons for Beds’ own ranges, including the new and improved Simply by Bensons products, plus popular brands including Hypnos, Silent Night and Tempur.

As the weather continues to be hot, Bensons is the exclusive home of iGel NanoTech mattresses with patented Graphene Technology, that helps customers regulate their body temperature to stay comfortable throughout the night.

Bensons also owns the eveSleep brand which is integrated into the business as well as retailing from the evesleep.co.uk website.

The new opening comes as the brand continues to gain significant market share across its core bedroom categories, building on gains made in the last two years. These advances follow significant investment made in its sleep advisor training in-store, continued offering of value for money, new product launches and investments in its digital capabilities.

Bensons Brighton manager, Ryan Carter said: “We are really excited about opening our store in Brighton and expanding the Bensons brand further in the South. We’re obsessed with sleep, always wanting to offer our customers the very latest and best in sleep tech, and we have a fantastic range on display in the new store.

“Whether you’re a hot sleeper, a side sleeper, or a curled-up-like-a-kitten sleeper, we have a wide selection of beds and mattresses to suit everyone’s individual sleep needs, and our team will be dedicated to giving our customers everything they need to wake up on the right side of the bed!”

Bensons For Beds opens on 1st August 2025 at 1 Pelham Terrace, Lewes Road, Brighton, East Sussex, BN2 4AF.