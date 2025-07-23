Best of British Events shortlisted for SME Business of the Year at Brighton & Hove Business Awards 2025

Best of British Events is delighted to announce that it has been shortlisted as a finalist for SME Business of the Year at the Brighton & Hove Business Awards 2025, in recognition of its continued growth, innovation, and impact across the events industry.

The award category, sponsored by Servo Private Wealth, celebrates businesses that demonstrate exceptional performance and contribution to the local economy. The nomination highlights Best of British Events’ commitment to curating outstanding experiences that celebrate and support businesses, with event fundraising activities regularly directed toward local charitable causes.

This latest honour follows the company’s success at the Sussex Business Awards 2024, where it was crowned Small Business of the Year, marking a pivotal milestone in its journey.

Ryan Heal, Managing Director of Best of British Events, said:

Best of British Brighton

“We’re incredibly proud to be named a finalist for SME Business of the Year. Being recognised once again is a true testament to the passion and purpose that drives our team. Our mission is to champion the best of British leadership, business and talent - this nomination affirms that we’re on the right path.”

The winners of the Brighton & Hove Business Awards 2025 will be announced at a celebratory ceremony on Wednesday, 17 September 2025, at St Peter’s, Brighton.

For more information regarding the Brighton & Hove Business Awards 2025, please visit their website.

About Best of British Events

Best of British Members Club

Best of British Events is a multi-award-winning regional events company based in Sussex, specialising in corporate fundraising lunches and dinners. Since 2009, the company has raised over a million pounds for a range of local and national deserving causes.

As they celebrate this achievement, the company looks forward to continuing its mission of delivering impactful and memorable experiences for its clients and partners across Sussex and beyond.