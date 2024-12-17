Best of British Events wins Small Business of the Year at Sussex Business Awards

Best of British Events has proudly been named Small Business of the Year at the distinguished Platinum Media Group's Sussex Business Awards, a recognition that highlights the company’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and community impact.

The Sussex Business Awards celebrates the very best of business success across the region, and this accolade places Best of British Events among an esteemed group of outstanding companies. Known for its exceptional event planning and commitment to its community, the company has built a reputation for delivering memorable experiences that bring people together.

The judges applauded Best of British Events for its innovative approach, strong community ties, and the measurable impact it has had on clients and partners. The team expressed their gratitude to Loch Associates Group, sponsors of the Small Business of the Year category, and to the judging panel for their thoughtful evaluation.

Ryan Heal, Managing Director at Best of British Events said: “This award is a proud moment for our entire team. It reflects the passion and creativity we bring to every project, and, most importantly, the trust and support we’ve received from our community. This milestone inspires us to reach even greater heights and continue delivering wonderful events.”

Best of British Events is a multi-award-winning regional events company based in Sussex, specialising in corporate fundraising lunches and dinners. Since 2009, the company has raised over a million pounds for a range of local and national deserving causes.

As they celebrate this achievement, the company looks forward to continuing its mission of delivering impactful and memorable experiences for its clients and partners across Sussex and beyond.