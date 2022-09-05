‘Best restaurant in Eastbourne’ to close

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exquis French Bistrot in Pevensey Road confirmed its final menu on social media on Sunday, August 28.

On it’s post a spokesperson from the restaurant said: "Unfortunately we are not looking for [a] new premises, especially with the current business climate.”

The restaurant’s posts on social media have been met with comments from customers who spoke about their fondness of it.

Exquis French Bistrot in Pevensey Road, Eastbourne

Siobhan Reddy said: “Gutted to hear this. Best restaurant in Eastbourne”

Chloe Prescott added: “My favourite place. Thank you for so many lovely evenings. Best of luck for the future.”

Selwyn Frogit also commented: “Best food in SOUTH OF ENGLAND”

Chris Symonds said: “Brilliant food and service, I will miss you all.”

The restaurant also has good reviews online as it boasts a 4.8-star rating on Google and a 4.5-star rating on Tripadvisor.

The spokesperson added: "Unfortunately we are definitely leaving, but we have not been given a date yet so we will be serving food as long as we can.

"We will post more information as soon as we have it ourselves. See you soon!”

Exquis French Bistrot has been contacted for more information on its closure.

Another popular town centre restaurant closed last month.