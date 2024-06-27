Best vets in Sussex revealed at prestigious national awards
The awards celebrate vet practices that delight their clients and are presented to practices across the UK with the most four and five star online reviews.
Heathfield Vets wins Best Vet in East Sussex, whilst Heath Veterinary Clinic scoops Best in West Sussex.
Susie Samuel, CEO of VetHelpDirect.com, said: “The BestUKVets Awards were established to reward vet practices for outstanding feedback from clients.
"We are delighted for all of the winners having read so many of their wonderful reviews.
"Local pet owners are very fortunate to have practices like these in their area.”
The annual event, now in its 12th year, comes at a difficult time for the veterinary sector.
The recent CMA report highlighted concerns regarding pricing within the veterinary industry and whilst vets are facing increasing pressures these awards show that great local vets are still hugely appreciated by pet owners.
